Forte's three TDs lead Jets over Bills
(The Sports Xchange) - Matt Forte rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns to help the New York Jets secure their first victory of the season, 37-31, over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at New Era Field.
ZURICH FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dismissed as "imagination and lies" any suggestion that he lobbied in favor of Aleksander Ceferin who was elected head of European soccer's governing body UEFA this week.
Ceferin, little-known outside his native Slovenia until three months ago, swept to a resounding win on Wednesday, picking up 42 of the 55 votes cast by UEFA's member associations.
The other 13 went to his only rival, experienced Dutch administrator Michael van Praag.
"Mr Ceferin has said it as well, this is imagination and lies and I think the result speaks for itself," former UEFA general secretary Infantino told reporters.
"It's an insult to the intelligence of the 55 associations who go and vote...convinced by a program."
In July, world soccer's ruling body FIFA denied a report in the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant that Infantino was interfering in UEFA's election.
However, the allegations have continued to gather momentum and a report by the Norwegian website Josimar last week, which made similar claims, led to a brief spat between the two candidates.
Van Praag said in a tweet that he was "shocked" to read the story and that UEFA was back to its old way of doing business.
Ceferin, elected president of Slovenia's football federation in 2011, replied that his rival was trying to pollute the campaign.
Infantino said Wednesday's voters were looking for a fresh approach from the replacement for Michel Platini who had governed UEFA since 2007 and been re-elected twice until he was banned by FIFA in October for ethics violations.
"It was a very convincing success," explained Infantino. "He has some very good ideas, he is a new face for many but he is a very competent person, head of a national association.
"I think the associations who voted have sent a clear message they wanted somebody new. This is the democracy, it was an important success because also with the numbers it gives him the legitimacy to do the reforms."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
TORONTO With the return this week of the World Cup of Hockey, the National Hockey League could be set to wave goodbye to the Winter Olympics and end a tumultuous relationship that for a decade seemed on the brink of divorce.
JOHANNESBURG South African state prosecutors will approach the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to challenge Oscar Pistorius' six-year murder sentence after failing with a similar bid at a lower court, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Thursday.