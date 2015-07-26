FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CONCACAF invites Platini to Gold Cup final
July 26, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

CONCACAF invites Platini to Gold Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UEFA president Michel Platini in the stands. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - UEFA president Michel Platini, a potential candidate for the FIFA presidency, will attend the CONCACAF Gold Cup final between Mexico and Jamaica on Sunday, a source close to European soccer’s governing body said.

The Frenchman has been invited to the game in Philadelphia by CONCACAF, the source told Reuters.

A UEFA source said last week that CONCACAF was among four out of six continental confederations which said they would back Platini should he put himself forward as a candidate to replace outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Platini, who has repeatedly said he is enjoying his role as UEFA president, is still mulling over whether to run for FIFA president in the election on Feb. 26.

Despite the reported backing, there is no guarantee that the confederations will be able to persuade all their members to vote for Platini as voting is in secret.

Each of FIFA’s 209 member associations holds one vote in the election.

Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
