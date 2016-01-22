FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UEFA rules out presidential election until Platini appeal decided
January 22, 2016 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

UEFA rules out presidential election until Platini appeal decided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UEFA President Michel Platini speaks to media as he arrives with his counsel Thomas Clay (L) for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - UEFA will not schedule a presidential election to replace banned Michel Platini until the Frenchman’s appeal has been decided, the European soccer body said in a statement on Friday.

Platini, who had been strong favorite to succeed Sepp Blatter as FIFA president, was banned for eight years from all football activities by the world body’s ethics committee last month.

“The UEFA Executive Committee decided there will be no UEFA presidential election scheduled until the sports justice appeal bodies, including potentially the Court of Arbitration for Sport, have taken a decision regarding Michel Platini’s suspension,” UEFA said.

“We hope his name is cleared and that he can return to the European football family as quickly as possible.”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
