FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UEFA fine Lokomotiv Moscow 20,000 euros
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 16, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

UEFA fine Lokomotiv Moscow 20,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Lokomotiv Moscow's Nemanja Pejcinovic, Aleksandr Samedov and Aleksei Miranchuk celebrate their victory over Skenderbeu Korce in their Europa League group H soccer match in Moscow, Russia, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov - RTS2ND0

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow have been fined 20,000 euros ($22,772.00) and will have to close part of their ground for their next European match, UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.org) on Friday.

The club’s supporters were found guilty by UEFA of racist behaviour during Lokomotiv’s Europa League clash against Albanian side Skenderbeu in the Russian capital on Oct. 1.

Part of the south stand at the Lokomotiv Stadium will be closed for their next Europa League encounter against Besiktas on Oct. 22, while they will also have to display a banner with the wording “No to Racism.”

Lokomotiv already apologised for the behaviour of their fans and pledged to ban those responsible.

The Russian side won the encounter against Skenderbeu 2-0 in Group H and are currently top of the group with maximum points after two games. The Albanians are yet to pick up a point. 

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.