UEFA to decide on goal line technology in January
December 11, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

UEFA to decide on goal line technology in January

Julien Pretot

1 Min Read

UEFA General Secretary Gianni Infantino attends a news conference after a meeting of UEFA's executive committee, on the eve of the draw of the Euro 2016 finals, in Paris, France, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - European governing body UEFA will decide in January whether to use goal line technology in continental competitions, general secretary Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

“This has been on the table for quite some time. It was discussed in depth today and we decided that a decision on the use would be taken in January at the next executive committee meeting,” Infantino told a news conference after an executive committee in western Paris.

”There is a positive attitude towards that. Then there are practical aspects. If we go for the goal line technology, it will be for the top competitions next season.

“There are logistical challenges.”

Goal line technology is currently used in the English Premier League, the French Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and was also utilized at the World Cup in Brazil last year.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
