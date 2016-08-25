Ronaldo voted UEFA's 2015-16 Best Player in Europe

MADRID (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted UEFA’s 2015-16 Best Player in Europe ahead of Real Madrid team mate Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.
“We are really happy because two Real players were among the best in Europe,” said club president Florentino Perez.
Ronaldo scored 51 goals in 48 games in all competitions for Real who won the Champions League and finished runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga.
The Portugal marksman also played a key role in his country’s triumph at Euro 2016.
