Argentine Alejandro Gomez moves to Metalist
August 2, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Argentine Alejandro Gomez moves to Metalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Argentine winger Alejandro Dario Gomez has moved from Catania to Metalist, signing a four-year deal with the Ukrainian club.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder said he preferred Metalist, the Ukraine league runners-up, to Italian International and Fiorentina and Spanish Atletico Madrid.

“Metalist was the most persistent club in the negotiations and that’s why I am here,” Gomez told the official Metalist website.

Having been a part of the Argentinean attacking force at Catania, Gomez perfectly fits into the Metalist playing schemes as six of his compatriots have already joined the Ukrainian club.

Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

