Manchester United winger Nani out for another month

Manchester United's Nani (L) challenged by Stoke City's Wilson Palacios during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United winger Nani will be out for another month but midfielder Michael Carrick is set to return for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stoke City, manager David Moyes said.

Portugal international Nani has not played since early December after sustaining a hamstring injury.

“Nani has had a bad hamstring injury. He’s getting closer now but I think it will be another month until he will be about ready to play,” Moyes told the club website (www.manutd.com).

England midfielder Carrick missed Tuesday’s league win over Cardiff City at Old Trafford with an ankle problem.

“Carrick is improving with his ankle and has got a good chance of being in the squad,” Moyes added.

“He’s improving and has done some training. We’ll just check to see if he can twist and turn correctly before we make a decision.”

United are seventh in the standings, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.