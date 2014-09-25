FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suarez included in Uruguay squad for friendlies
September 25, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 3 years ago

Suarez included in Uruguay squad for friendlies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barcelona's Luis Suarez controls the ball during a friendly soccer match against Indonesia U19 near Barcelona September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Luis Suarez has been included in a provisional Uruguay squad for next month’s friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Oman, the Uruguay Football Association (AUF) said on Thursday.

The controversial Barcelona forward has been banned for four months, plus nine competitive internationals, for the infamous World Cup incident where he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

He can play in friendlies, however, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) removed a clause which banned him from “any football activity” during his four-month suspension.

After being left out of this month’s friendlies against Japan and South Korea, Suarez has been included by coach Oscar Tabarez in a 29-man squad for the games away to Saudi Arabia on Oct 10 and Oman three days later.

Reporting by Patricia Avila, additional reporting by Esteban Farat; Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne

