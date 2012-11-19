Dempsey wins U.S. player of the year award

Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey heads the ball to score a disallowed goal against Lazio during their Europa League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - Striker Clint Dempsey was named U.S. Soccer’s “Athlete of the Year” for 2012, winning the award for the third time and second in a row, the federation said on Monday.

Dempsey, a regular starter in Juergen Klinsmann’s U.S. national team, scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Fulham last season and then moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the close season.

The Texan, who scored five goals in this year’s CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup, previously won the award in 2007 and 2011.

Under-17 team midfielder Rubio Rubin won the Young Male Athlete of the Year award.