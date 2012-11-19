FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dempsey wins U.S. player of the year award
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 19, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Dempsey wins U.S. player of the year award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tottenham Hotspur's Clint Dempsey heads the ball to score a disallowed goal against Lazio during their Europa League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - Striker Clint Dempsey was named U.S. Soccer’s “Athlete of the Year” for 2012, winning the award for the third time and second in a row, the federation said on Monday.

Dempsey, a regular starter in Juergen Klinsmann’s U.S. national team, scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Fulham last season and then moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the close season.

The Texan, who scored five goals in this year’s CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup, previously won the award in 2007 and 2011.

Under-17 team midfielder Rubio Rubin won the Young Male Athlete of the Year award.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.