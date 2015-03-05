FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major League Soccer says reaches new labor deal with players
March 5, 2015 / 2:44 AM / 3 years ago

Major League Soccer says reaches new labor deal with players

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3, 2013; New York, NY, USA; MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks about the state of the league at Google Offices. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major League Soccer and its players reached an “agreement in principle” on a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday to avoid a work stoppage two days before the 20th MLS season opens, MLS chief Don Garber said.

Garber told Reuters the MLS Players Union (MLSPU) and the league had reached a deal after a day-long round of negotiations at the Washington offices of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

“I am pleased to announce we have reached an agreement in principle with our union,” Garber told Reuters.

“We are not going into details tonight but it is great to be able to continue the momentum that we have been able to build for this league and do it in partnership with our players.”

Reporting by Simon Evans; Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston

