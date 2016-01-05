FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former keeper Friedel appointed coach of U.S. youth side
January 5, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Former keeper Friedel appointed coach of U.S. youth side

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football - Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 16/5/15 Tottenham's Brad Friedel applauds fans after the game Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett Livepic

(Reuters) - Former United States goalkeeper Brad Friedel will kickstart his managerial career as head coach of the nation’s under-19 team, U.S. Soccer confirmed on Monday.

Friedel retired as a player last year after spending 17 years in England, where he represented Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I look forward to the opportunity to help develop our young players into professionals and full internationals,” the 44-year-old, who earned 82 caps and appeared at three World Cups, said in a U.S. Soccer statement.

“I‘m excited to work with the entire group of committed Youth National Team staff members to increase our levels of development here in the United States.”

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

