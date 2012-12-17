FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer - U.S. to face Canada in January friendly
#Sports News
December 17, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 5 years

Soccer - U.S. to face Canada in January friendly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United States will face neighbors Canada in a friendly in Houston on January 29, the Canadian Soccer Association said on Monday.

The game will come at the end of the traditional January training camps for the two teams and is three days after Canada are scheduled to play Denmark in Tucson, Arizona.

U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann will gather a group of players together in Los Angeles in January with most of the roster being drawn from the domestic Major League Soccer.

The U.S. start their final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2014 World Cup away to Honduras on February 6.

The Americans are unbeaten in 15 games against Canada with their last defeat coming in 1985 when they lost 2-0 in Vancouver.

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

