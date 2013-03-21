Klinsmann's U.S. to face Germany in centenary game

U.S. head coach Juergen Klinsmann kicks the ball during a practice session in San Pedro Sula February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

DENVER, Colorado (Reuters) - The United States will play Germany in Washington D.C in a June friendly to celebrate the 100th year of the country’s soccer federation.

The U.S., coached by former Germany striker and coach Juergen Klinsmann, will take on the three-times World Cup winners at RFK Stadium on June 2.

The U.S. also announced on Thursday the venues for their remaining home qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup finals:

June 11 against Panama at CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington.

June 18 against Honduras at Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

September 10 against Mexico at Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

October 11 against Jamaica at Sporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas.