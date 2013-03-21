FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Klinsmann's U.S. to face Germany in centenary game
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 21, 2013 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

Klinsmann's U.S. to face Germany in centenary game

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

U.S. head coach Juergen Klinsmann kicks the ball during a practice session in San Pedro Sula February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

DENVER, Colorado (Reuters) - The United States will play Germany in Washington D.C in a June friendly to celebrate the 100th year of the country’s soccer federation.

The U.S., coached by former Germany striker and coach Juergen Klinsmann, will take on the three-times World Cup winners at RFK Stadium on June 2.

The U.S. also announced on Thursday the venues for their remaining home qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup finals:

June 11 against Panama at CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington.

June 18 against Honduras at Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

September 10 against Mexico at Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

October 11 against Jamaica at Sporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas.

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.