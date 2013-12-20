Donovan tops poll for U.S. all-time Best XI

United States' Landon Donovan celebrates after their 2-0 victory over Mexico in their FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match in Columbus, Ohio September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

(Reuters) - United States’ record goalscorer Landon Donovan has topped the voting in a poll to choose the U.S. all-time Best XI for the U.S. Soccer Federation’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles Galaxy forward, who has played for Bayer Leverkusen and on loan at Bayern Munich and Everton, got 52 votes from a committee of historians, ex-players, coaches and the media, the U.S. governing body said on Friday.

Clint Dempsey of the Seattle Sounders, second top scorer on the all-time list with 36 goals for his country behind Donovan’s 57, is the only other Best XI player still representing the U.S.

The 30-year-old Dempsey, who joined the Sounders last August from Tottenham Hotspur, will return to his former club Fulham on loan in January, the English Premier League club said on Friday.

Team

(Position, name, years played)

Goalkeeper: Brad Friedel (1992-2004),

Defence: Marcelo Balboa (1988-2000), Carlos Bocanegra (2001-2012), Steve Cherundolo (1999-2012), Eddie Pope (1996-2006)

Midfield: Clint Dempsey (2004-present), Landon Donovan (2000-present), Tab Ramos (1988-2000), Claudio Reyna (1994-2006)

Forward: Brian McBride (1993-2006), Eric Wynalda (1990-2000)