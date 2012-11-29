Morgan hat-trick leads U.S. women in rout over Ireland

(Reuters) - Alex Morgan’s first-half hat-trick proved she has not lost her scoring touch as the United States women’s soccer team blanked Ireland 5-0 in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Morgan, who netted a game-winning Olympic semi-final goal last summer when the U.S. took gold, showed little rust as she wowed the crowd in Portland, Oregon.

“We’ve been waiting and itching to get out there on the field, I think (this) showed that we wanted to get out there and play,” Morgan told reporters.

“I just wanted to keep taking shots and they kept going my way.”

Sydney Leroux completed the rout by scoring twice in the second half to give a perfect start to new coach Tom Sermanni’s tenure.