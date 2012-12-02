FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. women's team beats Ireland again
December 2, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

U.S. women's team beats Ireland again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United States women’s soccer team strolled to a 2-0 victory over Ireland in Arizona on Saturday, their second win in three days against the mismatched opponents.

Fresh from Wednesday’s 5-0 rout, the Olympic champions showed little mercy with Alex Morgan starting the scoring inside the first minute as the team continued its “Fan Tribute Tour”.

“I think we wanted to set the tone early which we did right away,” Morgan, who scored a hat-trick on Wednesday, told reporters.

“Defensively we wanted to be at 100 percent right away and we knew they were going to want to slow down the game but we just wanted to play our game.”

Megan Rapinoe grabbed the second goal to give the hosts a 2-0 lead by halftime and the domination continued in the second half with Irish goalkeeper Emma Byrne producing several outstanding saves.

The Americans have now gone 20 games without a loss and play China in the first of three games in Detroit on Dec 8.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury/Patrick Johnston

