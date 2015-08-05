FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. women's coach Ellis agrees new deal: reports
#Sports News
August 5, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. women's coach Ellis agrees new deal: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 4, 2015; Vancouver, BC, CAN; United States head coach Jill Ellis responds to a question during a press conference after a training session for the 2015 Women's World Cup at B.C. Place. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - U.S. women’s national soccer team coach Jill Ellis has agreed to a new multi-year contract, U.S. media reported on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, though a news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday to announce the agreement, according to the reports.

Ellis guided the United States to victory at the World Cup last month, their third world title after wins in 1991 and 1999.

She served as interim coach in 2012 prior to TomSermanni taking over. Following his departure, Ellis was appointed coach in May 2014.

The Americans host Costa Rica in Pittsburgh on Aug. 16 to kick-off a 10-game ‘Victory Tour’ celebrating their World Cup triumph.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

