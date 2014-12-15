FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four-time World Cup performer Beasley retires from U.S.
December 15, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Four-time World Cup performer Beasley retires from U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DaMarcus Beasley of the U.S. (L) fights for the ball with Germany's Mesut Ozil during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MIAMI (Reuters) - United States defender DaMarcus Beasley, capped 121 times and the only American to play in four World Cups, announced his retirement from the national team on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who played in Europe for PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Manchester City, published a statement on his instagram social media account.

“Representing my country has been the greatest thing I’ve done in my career. Everytime I’ve pulled on our colors I tried to represent myself, my family and my country with the utmost respect,” said Beasley.

Beasley, who began his career as a midfielder but was converted into a full-back for the national team, currently plays for Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer.

Greg Garza, who plays for Tijuana in Mexico, has taken over the left-back slot for Juergen Klinsmann’s team following the World Cup in Brazil.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
