September 3, 2016 / 1:55 AM / a year ago

Besler misses birth of child, scores first goal for U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Tranquillo Barnetta (10) controls the ball against Sporting KC defender Matt Besler (5) and midfielder Sony Mustivar (93) during the second half at Talen Energy Stadium. The Union won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American defender Matt Besler scored his first international goal on Friday just hours after learning his wife had gone into labor two weeks early and he had become a father.

Besler, who is in the Caribbean with the U.S. team for their World Cup qualifier against St Vincent and the Grenadines, said he was thrilled at the news his wife had given birth to a daughter early on Friday.

"It's amazing. It's hard to explain how I was feeling this morning," Besler told reporters after scoring in the first half in a 6-0 rout over the home team.

"Obviously, a big part of me would like to have been there at home, to be there, to witness it, to be with my wife. At the same time I was just so excited to play in the game.

"I really felt special today," added Besler, who plays for Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City.

"I'm glad things worked out and I made the most of it."

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

