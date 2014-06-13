FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In Miami, expat Brazilians crowd cafes, bars to cheer national team
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 13, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

In Miami, expat Brazilians crowd cafes, bars to cheer national team

Zachary Fagenson

3 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Elie Iskandar, a Brazilian who lives in the United States, could not afford to travel home to see the World Cup. So he opted for what he called the next best thing - his favorite Brazilian hangout in Miami.

Expatriate Brazilians packed Miami-area bars and restaurants as the World Cup kicked off on Thursday, chanting, dancing and cheering on their national team in its opening 3-1 victory over Croatia.

At the Brazilian bar and restaurant Boteco, a party atmosphere took hold, with virtually everyone dressed in Brazil’s famed yellow and green jersey. Those not wearing the jersey drew the occasional cold stare.

Some fans sipped Caipirinhas, Brazil’s national cocktail, while others nibbled on Brazilian cheese bread rolls known as pao de queijo.

Iskandar said it was like a slice of home. “It’s beautiful,” he said.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, at least 325,000 Brazilians live in the United States, with sizable communities in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Florida.

The Brazilian community in Miami is part of a growing South American population in south Florida that has more than doubled over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

South Americans now represent the largest population group in parts of the Miami metropolitan area, including the suburban cities of Doral and Weston.

That means in coming days, contingents of Argentine, Colombian and Uruguayan fans living in Miami will have their turn to show support for their World Cup national teams.

An estimated 600,000 residents of South Florida were born in soccer-playing countries from Mexico to Central and South America.

On Thursday, however, it was all Brazil. Hours before kickoff, a group of Brazilian fans danced samba through downtown.

Paul de Lucena, a 34-year-old Brazilian from Recife, headed to Boteco after arriving in Miami on a connecting flight from New York, where he lives.

Lucena, who planned to stay overnight before flying home to Brazil, said he was determined to watch Brazil’s first tournament match in the company of other Brazilians.

“It’s wall-to-wall Brazilians. I love it,” he said. “In New York, you could easily find yourself in a half-Croatian bar, but in Miami you know what you’re going to find.”

Editing by Kevin Gray and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.