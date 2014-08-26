Donovan to play farewell game for U.S.

May 25, 2014; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Landon Donovan (10) reacts after scoring his 136th MLS goal in the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Union at StubHub Center. Galaxy won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Landon Donovan will be given a farewell game for the United States before he hangs up his boots at the end of the current Major League Soccer season.

Donovan, the all-time top scorer for the U.S., will make a final appearance for his country in an Oct. 10 friendly against Ecuador in East Hartford, Connecticut, the United States Soccer Federation said on Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to celebrating his legacy during our next home national team match and allowing fans the opportunity to thank him for all the memories he’s provided over the years,” U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a statement.

Donovan, who was not selected in the 23-man squad for this year’s World Cup in Brazil, announced earlier this month that he was retiring from the game at the end of this season.

The L.A. Galaxy forward has scored 57 goals in 156 appearances for the U.S. and featured in three World Cups.

“Playing for the U.S. national team has been a huge part of my career and I‘m ecstatic to have the opportunity to play for my country one last time,” said Donovan.