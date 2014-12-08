FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to face Germany, Netherlands in June friendlies
#Sports News
December 8, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. to face Germany, Netherlands in June friendlies

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

U.S. national soccer team coach Juergen Klinsmann (C) gestures as his team gathers during a training session ahead of their 2014 World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium in Salvador, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

CARSON, California (Reuters) - The United States will travel to Germany to face coach Juergen Klinsmann’s former team in a June 2015 friendly, while a game against the Netherlands has also been confirmed.

U.S. Soccer said on Sunday they had lined up seven friendlies for the opening six months of next year with a trip to the Netherlands on June 5.

The United States will face Germany five days later, marking the third time Klinsmann has faced his home country.

Germany enjoyed a 1-0 win in the group stage of the World Cup in Brazil while a year earlier, the United States scored a 4-3 friendly win in Washington DC.

The year starts with a visit to Chile on Jan. 28 before a home game against Panama on Feb. 8.

March sees the United States head to Europe to play Denmark and Switzerland before an April 15 clash with traditional rivals Mexico.

The Americans will be in action in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
