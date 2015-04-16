FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
College player Morris scores in 2-0 U.S. win over Mexico
April 16, 2015 / 3:25 AM / 2 years ago

College player Morris scores in 2-0 U.S. win over Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 15, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; USA forward Jordan Morris (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against Mexico during the second half at Alamodome. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - College player Jordan Morris scored for the United States in a 2-0 win over Mexico in a friendly in San Antonio on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Stanford University student opened the scoring when he pounced on a loose ball and fired a right-footed shot past the Mexican keeper from about 10 yards in the 49th minute at a sold-out Alamodome crowd of 64,369.

Morris, a Seattle native who has yet to play a professional game, is the first college player to appear for the U.S. in two decades. He was substituted in the 65th minute.

Juan Agudelo added a second American goal with a fierce shot from just outside the box in the 72nd minute.

Mexico created few chances in a match played on an uneven surface which detracted from the quality of the spectacle.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

