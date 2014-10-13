FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dortmund's American Gyau out till January
#Sports News
October 13, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Dortmund's American Gyau out till January

Simon Evans

2 Min Read

Joe Gyau (R) of the U.S. battles for the ball with Dayron Blanco of Cuba during their CONCACAF Olympic qualifying soccer match in Nashville, Tennessee, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

BOCA RATON Florida (Reuters) - United States and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Joe Gyau has been ruled out until January after scans revealed he needed surgery on a knee injury, U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann said on Monday.

Gyau, who broke into the national team in September, suffered the off-the-ball injury during Friday’s friendly international against Ecuador.

“Its unfortunately not a little minor thing,” said Klinsmann.

”He is getting surgery back in Germany and he will be out probably until January.

“Unfortunately that is the result of an MRI that was taken here, he flew over to Germany and their team doctors decided to have him undergo surgery so he will be out for quite a while,” added the U.S. head coach.

The Ecuador game was just Gyau’s second for the full national team following his debut in Prague against the Czech Republic on Sept. 3 and he made his first team debut for Borussia later in the month.

“It is a real bummer because he really gave us some spark,” added Klinsmann, whose team face Honduras in another friendly on Tuesday.

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
