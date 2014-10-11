Klinsmann recalls World Cup starters for Honduras friendly

Clint Dempsey (L) of the U.S. and Michael Bradley celebrate after Dempsey scored his team's second goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Portugal at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MIAMI (Reuters) - United States head coach Juergen Klinsmann has recalled several players from his World Cup squad for Tuesday’s friendly against Honduras in Boca Raton, Florida.

A youthful U.S. team drew 1-1 with Ecuador in a friendly on Friday which effectively served as a farewell match for striker Landon Donovan who has retired from the team.

With Major League Soccer fixtures running through the international break, several regular starters were left out of the U.S. squad for the Ecuador game to allow them to feature for their clubs.

But striker Clint Dempsey, midfielders Michael Bradley and Graham Zusi and Jermaine Jones and defender Matt Besler have all been called up to face Honduras along with reserve goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Joe Gyau will miss the game after picking up a knee injury against Ecuador.