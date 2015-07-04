FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USA pound hapless Guatemala 4-0 in friendly
July 4, 2015 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

USA pound hapless Guatemala 4-0 in friendly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United States tuned up for the Gold Cup with a 4-0 thumping of Guatemala in a friendly in Nashville on Friday.

The Americans extended their unbeaten run against Guatemala to 21 games, a streak stretching back to 1988 and a record against any nation.

A headed own goal by Guatemala defender Carlos Castrillo in the first half set the U.S. on the path to victory moments after former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore missed a penalty.

The Americans added three more goals in the second half through Timothy Chandler, a Clint Dempsey penalty and a Chris Wondolowski tap-in.

Chandler’s sizzling left-footed strike from outside the box was his first goal for his country.

The U.S. start their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign against Honduras next Tuesday.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina,; editing

