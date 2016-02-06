FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altidore header gives Unites States 1-0 win over Canada
February 6, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Altidore header gives Unites States 1-0 win over Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5, 2016; Carson, CA, USA; Canada defender Doneil Henry (4) and United States forward Jozy Altidore (17) battle for the ball during the first half at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A late goal by Jozy Altidore gave the United States a 1-0 win over Canada in a friendly in southern California on Friday.

After failing to put away a couple of earlier chances, Altidore rose high at the far post to head home a perfectly-weighted cross by Ethan Finlay in the 89th minute at the StubHub Center in Carson.

It was the former Sunderland striker’s 33th career goal for the U.S. national team.

The match was played less than two months before both nations resume their qualifying campaigns for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. play Guatemala on March 25, while Canada meet Mexico on the same night.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
