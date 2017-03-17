Injured Johnson out of USA soccer World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) - A hamstring injury has forced versatile midfielder Fabian Johnson out of the United States team for next week's World Cup qualifiers, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday.

Johnson incurred the injury on Thursday playing for his German club team Borussia Moenchengladbach in a Europa League game.

Johnson, who has made 54 appearances on the U.S. team, has been replaced in the 24-man U.S. squad by Sporting Kansas City player Graham Zusi.

Next Friday's home game against Honduras in San Jose, California, looms as a must-win game for the U.S. in the CONCACAF qualifying group commonly known as the Hexagonal.

The United States have lost their first two games and sit bottom of the group.

The U.S. play Panama away four days after the match against Honduras.