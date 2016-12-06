FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
New York FC's Villa earns MLS MVP honors
#Sports News
December 6, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 9 months ago

New York FC's Villa earns MLS MVP honors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York City FC forward David Villa (7) acknowledges the crowd following a loss to Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium. Toronto FC won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New York City FC standout David Villa was named Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player on Tuesday after scoring 23 goals this season.

Villa, a forward, received 25.9 percent of the vote in winning the Landon Donovan Award, the MLS announced.

New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips (19.3) was second and Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan (17.6) placed third. Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (16.3) was fourth and Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti (7.7) fifth.

Villa, 35, completed his second season with New York City FC and helped the club finish with 54 points, an improvement of 17 from 2015.

Villa finished one goal behind Wright-Phillips, the MLS leader.

Editing by Frank Pingue

