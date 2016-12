Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) kicks the ball against Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) during the second half in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow (2) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (6) battle for the ball during overtime in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) and Seattle Sounders defender Tyrone Mears (4) go for the ball during the second half in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) lays on the field during the second half against the Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Toronto FC goalkeeper Clint Irwin (1) makes a save against Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) during overtime in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Toronto FC goalkeeper Clint Irwin (1) makes a save as Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) looks on during the second half in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) celebrates after scoring the penalty kick against the Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2016; Toronto, Canada; Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) celebrates winning over Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS Cup at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO Seattle Sounders claimed their first MLS Cup beating Toronto FC 5-4 on penalties after the Major League Soccer title game ended 0-0 after extra-time on Saturday.

Seattle defender Roman Torres stepped up and coolly slotted home the winner after Justin Morrow hit the crossbar for TFC.

The game was the first ever scoreless MLS Cup after extra-time.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Larry Fine)