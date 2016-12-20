Sep 15, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; USA forward Alex Morgan (13) shoots and scores her first goal of the match against Thailand at MAPFRE Stadium. The USA defeated Thailand 9-0. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

American Alex Morgan, regarded as one of the world's top players in women's soccer, has joined Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais until the end of the season, it was announced on Tuesday.

Morgan, 27, signed on a temporary deal from Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League with an option for a further season, according to the official UEFA website.

The striker, who has scored 73 goals for the U.S. and been capped 120 times, joins a club who have won the last 10 French titles.

"I will be immersed in a soccer culture that I believe is precisely what I need at this point in my career," Morgan, who helped the U.S. women win 2012 Olympic gold in London, wrote in The Players Tribune on Tuesday.

"I'm in my prime right now but that isn't going to last forever. I'm not looking to coast.

"I want to be the best player in the United States and the best player in the world."

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Toby Davis)