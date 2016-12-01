Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund (6) celebrates with Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) after scoring a goal in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Eriq Zavaleta (15) blocks a shot as Montreal Impact forward Matteo Mancosu (21) looks on in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto FC players celebrate winning the Eastern Conference Championship at the end of the second leg against the Montreal Impact at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) comes the field with an injury in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship against the Montreal Impact at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) celebrates with teammates after winning the Eastern Conference Championship at the end of the second leg against the Montreal Impact at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC defender Steven Beitashour (33) prepares to kick the ball as Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo (2) defends in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Benoit Cheyrou (L) watches his header score against Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (1) in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) and the Toronto FC players pose for a photo after winning the Eastern Conference Championship at the end of the second leg against the Montreal Impact at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Benoit Cheyrou (left) scores with a header against Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush (1) in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN;Toronto FC forward Tosaint Ricketts (87) and Montreal Impact defender V?ctor Cabrera (36) battle to head the ball in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Will Johnson (7) upends Montreal Impact defender Victor Cabrera (36) in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) battles for the ball with Montreal Impact midfielder Hernan Bernardello (30) in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 30, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC midfielder Brian James (36) battles for the ball with Montreal Impact defender V?ctor Cabrera (36) in the second leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (The Sports Xchange) - Benoit Cheyrou and Tosaint Ricketts scored in extra time as Toronto FC beat Montreal Impact 5-2 in the second leg of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference final on Wednesday, sealing a 7-5 aggregate victory.

Toronto advanced to its first MLS Cup final, which it will host Dec. 10 against the Western Conference champion Seattle Sounders.

Toronto is the first Canadian team to reach the MLS title game.

Two extra-time halves of 15 minutes each became necessary after Toronto held a 3-2 lead at the end of 90 minutes. Montreal earned a home win by the same score on Nov. 22 in the first leg.

In the 97th minute, Cheyrou entered the game when Sebastian Giovinco came off injured. Moments later, Cheyrou headed in a cross from Steven Beitashour and sent the 36,000 fans at BMO Field into delirium.

Ricketts, himself a substitute, was in the right place to redirect a Jozy Altidore cross from close range two minutes after Cheyrou's goal.

The extra time became necessary when Toronto defender Nick Hagglund's powerful header on a set piece following a corner kick gave Toronto a 3-2 lead in the 68th minute and tied the aggregate score at 5-5.

After trailing 2-1 at halftime, Montreal tied the contest on an Ignacio Piatti goal in the 53rd minute. Piatti charged through the Toronto back line on the right side and shrugged off Hagglund while stumbling before getting off a shot that eluded Toronto goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

Earlier, in the 24th minute, former Toronto's Dominic Oduro haunted his former club for the second straight game. Oduro opened the scoring last week in Montreal and did the same again when he converted a Matteo Mancosu pass to give Montreal a two-goal aggregate advantage.

Toronto got one back when a Hagglund header off a corner was cleared off the line but only as far as Armando Cooper, who scored from close range in the 37th minute.

Altidore gave Toronto an invaluable second goal on the stroke of halftime when he scored with a near post header from a Giovinco corner.

(Editing by Andrew Both)