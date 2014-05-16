Ellis named head coach of U.S. women's team

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jill Ellis was named head coach of the United States women’s national team on Friday, officially taking on the job after serving as interim coach since last month.

Ellis took over as interim coach in early April when Tom Sermanni was fired. Her full-time appointment comes five months before the start of qualifying for next year’s women’s World cup in Canada.

“We are confident she is the best person to find the right combinations on the field to make us successful in World Cup qualifying and beyond,” U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said in a statement.

“She has experienced first-hand the growth of women’s soccer worldwide and is uniquely positioned to lead our team to an even higher level.”

The United States host the eight-nation CONCACAF qualifying tournament from which the top three teams will automatically advance to the World Cup and the fourth will go into playoff.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Ellis, who was also an assistant on the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medal-winning American women’s squads. “I‘m humbled and proud to lead the current generation of players toward the ultimate goal, a FIFA World Cup championship.”