Germany's Sasic, Angerer up for World Cup golden honors

Germany forward Celia Sasic reacts after missing a penalty kick against the United States during the second half of the semifinals of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at Olympic Stadium, Montreal, June 30 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Germany’s Celia Sasic, who missed a penalty in their semi-final loss to the United States, and goalkeeper Nadine Angerer were among the finalists for the Women’s World Cup awards announced on Thursday.

Sasic, the tournament’s leading scorer who dragged a spot kick wide in the 2-0 defeat by the U.S. in Montreal, is up for Golden Ball honors as the top player.

She will go up against Japan’s Saori Ariyoshi and Aya Miyama, England’s Lucy Bronze, France’s Amandine Henry and Americans Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Julie Johnson for the tournament’s top individual honor.

Angerer, FIFA’s women’s player of the year in 2013, has been nominated for Golden Glove honors as top goalkeeper along with Japan’s Ayumi Kaihori and American Hope Solo, whose five consecutive clean sheets have helped the U.S. reach the final.

Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan, Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and China’s Tang Jiali have been nominated for the young player award which goes to the best player born after 1 July 1995.

The winners will be announced following Sunday’s World Cup final in Vancouver where the U.S. and defending champions Japan will clash for the title for the second straight time.