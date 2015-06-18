FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil eliminate Costa Rica with 1-0 win
June 18, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil eliminate Costa Rica with 1-0 win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 17, 2015; Moncton, New Brunswick, CAN; Brazil midfielder Raquel (18) celebrates with defender Erika (4) and midfielder Beatriz (7) after scoring a goal during the second half against Costa Rica in a Group E soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Moncton Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brazil recorded their third straight victory in Group E and eliminated Costa Rica from the women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win in Moncton on Wednesday.

Brazil, who have yet to concede a goal at the tournament, finished top of the group on nine points, five ahead of second-placed South Korea, and will face Australia in the last 16 on Sunday.

With first place in the group already locked up, Brazil rested several first-choice players against the Costa Ricans.

The South Americans dictated the pace of the game but could not find a way past goalkeeper Dinnia Diaz until the 83rd minute when midfielder Raquel Fernandes scored the winner.

Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Peter Rutherford

