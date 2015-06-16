Cameroon rally to beat Swiss and advance to knockout round

Jun 16, 2015; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Cameroon forward Madeleine Ngono Mani (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against Switzerland in a Group C soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

EDMONTON (Reuters) - Cameroon scored two second half goals to edge Switzerland 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the knockout phase of the Women’s World Cup along with defending champions Japan.

With unbeaten Japan clinching top spot in Group C with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, Switzerland and Cameroon stepped onto Commonwealth Stadium level on three points with the winner guaranteed passage to the next round.

Switzerland went ahead in the 24th minute when Ana Maria Crnogorcevic latched onto a deflected ball next the penalty spot and drove a low shot past Annette Ngo Ndom.

But the Lionesses roared out of the interval. Gabrielle Onguene pulled Cameroon level in the 47th minute and then went in front in the 62nd minute on a diving header from Madeleine Ngono Mani.

The Swiss could yet advance with the four best third-place finishers of the tournament also qualifying for the round of 16.

In Winnipeg, Yuki Ogimi’s fifth minute goal accounted for all the scoring as Japan eased through the group phase with three wins.

South American debutant Ecuador, outscored 16-1 in their opening two contests, put up a brave effort against the champions but never really threatened, exiting the tournament without a win.