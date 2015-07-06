FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Women's World Cup award winners
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Women's World Cup award winners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - FIFA awarded the following awards after the conclusion of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday:

Golden Ball (Best player)

Carli Lloyd, United States

- -

Silver Ball

Amandine Henry, France

- -

Bronze Ball

Aya Miyama, Japan

- -

Golden Glove (Best goalkeeper)

Hope Solo, United States

- -

Young Player Award (best player born after Dec. 31, 1994)

Kadeisha Buchanan, Canada

- -

Golden Boot (Top scorer)

Celia Sasic, Germany

- -

Silver Boot

Carli Lloyd, United States

- -

Bronze Boot

Anja Mittag, Germany

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.