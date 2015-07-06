Factbox: Women's World Cup award winners

(Reuters) - FIFA awarded the following awards after the conclusion of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday:

Golden Ball (Best player)

Carli Lloyd, United States

- -

Silver Ball

Amandine Henry, France

- -

Bronze Ball

Aya Miyama, Japan

- -

Golden Glove (Best goalkeeper)

Hope Solo, United States

- -

Young Player Award (best player born after Dec. 31, 1994)

Kadeisha Buchanan, Canada

- -

Golden Boot (Top scorer)

Celia Sasic, Germany

- -

Silver Boot

Carli Lloyd, United States

- -

Bronze Boot

Anja Mittag, Germany