U.S and Japan unchanged, Wambach starts on bench

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (left) warms up with the goal keepers prior to the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup against Japan at BC Place Stadium.

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The United States and Japan named unchanged starting lineups for their Women’s World Cup final clash at BC Place on Sunday.

U.S coach Jill Ellis left all-time top scorer Abby Wambach on the bench for the third straight game and started with Alex Morgan as a lone striker.

The 35-year-old Wambach has said Sunday’s game will be her last World Cup match and her future beyond the final is unclear. Captain Carli Lloyd is likely to be given an attacking midfield role with license roam forward in support of Morgan.

Japan coach Norio Sasaki will again play a fluid version of 4-4-2 with playmaker Aya Miyami starting on the left flank and Nahomi Kawasumi on the right.

Striker Shinobu Ohno, who has yet to score in the tournament, will again lead the line although ‘supersub’ Mana Iwabuchi has frequently featured as a second-half replacement.

Japan’s own veteran star, the 36-year-old Homare Sawa, starts on the bench.

The teams met in the 2011 final with Japan triumphing in a penalty shootout.

Teams

United States (4-5-1) 1-Hope Solo; 11-Ali Krieger, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn, 19-Julie Johnston, 22-Meghan Klingenberg; 17-Tobin Heath, 14-Morgan Brian, 12-Lauren Holiday, 10-Carli Lloyd, 15-Megan Rapinoe; 13-Alex Morgan.

Japan (4-4-2) 18-Ayumi Kaihori; 19-Saori Ariyoshi, 3-Azusa Iwashimizu, 4-Saki Kumagai, 5-Aya Sameshima; 9-Nahomi Kawasumi, 6-Mizujo Sakaguchi, 13-Rumi Utsugi, 8-Aya Miyama, 11-Shinobu Ohno, 17-Yuki Ogimi.