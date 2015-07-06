Factbox: Women's World Cup champions United States

United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) and United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrate with an American flag after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Factbox on the United States, who won the women’s World Cup for the third time on Sunday, beating Japan 5-2 in the final.

Current FIFA world ranking: 2

Women’s World Cup record:

Finals appearances: (7) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015

Best performances: Champions (1991, 1999, 2015)

- - -

Coach: Jill Ellis

British-born Ellis took over as coach of the national team in May 2014, one month after the departure of Tom Sermanni. She is very familiar with the U.S. set-up, having been development director of U.S. women’s soccer since 2011 and has been heavily involved in all aspects of the country’s success at senior and youth levels.

- -

Captain: Carli Lloyd.

Midfielder, who scored the winning goals for the U.S. in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic finals. Scored a hat-trick in the first 16 minutes of Sunday’s final against Japan and was awarded the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.

- -

How the U.S. won the World Cup

Group D matches:

Beat Australia 3-1

Drew 0-0 with Sweden

Beat Nigeria 1-0

Round of 16:

Beat Colombia 2-0

Quarter-final:

Beat China 1-0

Semi-final:

Beat Germany 2-0

Final:

Beat Japan 5-2

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher, Hope Solo

Defenders: Lori Chalupny, Whitney Engen, Julie Johnston, Meghan Klingenberg, Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, Christie Rampone, Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders: Shannon Boxx, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Lauren Holiday, Carli Lloyd, Heather O’Reilly, Megan Rapinoe

Forwards: Sydney Leroux, Amy Rodriguez, Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Christen Press