France crushes Mexico 5-0, wins Group F

Jun 17, 2015; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; France defender Wendie Renard (2) and teammates celebrate after defeating Mexico 5-0 in a Group F soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Lansdowne Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - France jumped out ahead early and cruised to an easy 5-0 win over Mexico in their Women’s World Cup Group F game in Ottawa on Wednesday, securing first place in the group.

Perhaps still smarting from a shocking 2-0 loss to Colombia on Saturday, the heavily-favored French wasted no time attacking the winless Mexicans.

Marie-Laure Delie opened the scoring just 34 seconds in, and the French caught a break in the ninth minute when Mexican midfielder Jennifer Ruiz put in an own goal while under pressure in her own end.

Eugenie Le Sommer added two in the 13th and 36th minutes to effectively decide the game by half time, and Amandine Henry made it 5-0 with a strike in the 80th minute.

The win enabled France to finish top of Group F, ahead of England on goal difference. Both teams had six points.