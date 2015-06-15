FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany take top spot in Group B with Thailand rout
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2015 / 11:20 PM / 2 years ago

Germany take top spot in Group B with Thailand rout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 15, 2015; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Germany midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan (10) drives the ball upfield against Thailand midfielder Pikul Khueanpet (6) in the first half of a Group B soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Lena Petermann scored two second half goals in three minutes as Germany wrapped up round-robin play at the Women’s World Cup with 4-0 win over Thailand on Monday to claim top spot in Group B.

Norway (2-1-0) was also a winner in their final group contest easing past the Ivory Coast 3-1 to join Germany (2-1-0) at the top of table but the 2003 and 2007 champions take first thanks the better goal differential at plus-14 to the Norwegian’s plus-six.

Thailand (1-0-2) finished third in Group B but could still advance to the knockout round depending on the results of remaining group stage matches.

Thai goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing did her best to keep her team in the match, yielding only a goal from German Melanie Leupolz in the first half.

But the top ranked Germans showed their class in a dominating second half display as Petermann headed home twice in the 56th and 58th minute.

Sara Dabritz completed rout with a 73rd minute tally.

In Moncton, it was Ada Hegerberg doing most of the damage giving Norway the early lead in the sixth minute then finding the back of the net again in the 62nd minute.

Veteran 34-year-old midfielder Solveig Gulbrandsen scored off a goalmouth scramble to make it 3-0.

Ivory Coast refused to quit and were rewarded with a consolation goal from forward Ange Nguessan.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.