Switzerland thrash Ecuador, Japan motor on

Jun 12, 2015; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Switzerland celebrates after Switzerland midfielder Fabienne Humm (16) scored a goal during the second half against Ecuador in a Group C soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Switzerland earned a record-tying 10-1 triumph over Ecuador on Friday for their first ever Women’s World Cup victory as defending champions Japan staved off a spirited figthback from Cameroon to continue their winning run.

The 11 goals scored in the match equaled Germany’s 11-0 thrashing of Argentina in 2007.

Fabienne Humm was the star for Switzerland as she needed just five minutes to complete a hat-trick, the fastest one ever recorded.

Switzerland (three points), however, remained three points behind Group C leader Japan (six points) after the Asian team’s 2-1 victory over Cameroon.

Aya Sameshima and Yuika Sugasawa scored first-half goals as Japan held off Cameroon’s inspired second half activity which included a goal in the 90th minute.

Cameroon also remain at three points for the tournament.

The United States were unable to find a goal in a 0-0 draw with Sweden.

The result kept the suspense alive heading into the final matches in Group D as the U.S., with four, are a point ahead of Australia and two ahead of Sweden.

Sweden controlled much of the first half against the Americans but could not put any real pressure on goalkeeper Hope Solo.

The U.S. subbed in all-time leading scorer Abby Wambach in the 68th minute and she narrowly missed a header opportunity down the stretch.

Earlier in the day, Australia defeated Nigeria 2-0 for their first win of the tournament.

Australia will finish Group D play against Sweden on Tuesday while the Americans close out against Nigeria.