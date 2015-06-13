Japan make it two wins from two, top Group C

(Reuters) - Japan’s Aya Sameshima and Yuika Sugasawa scored early goals as the defending champions beat Cameroon 2-1 at the women’s World Cup on Friday.

Cameroon pulled a goal back through Ajara Nchout in the 90th minute and had chances in the final stages but were unable to grab the equalizer.

The victory saw Japan, who beat Switzerland in their opener, lead Group C on six points, with the Swiss and Cameroon tied on three. Ecuador are without a point after two defeats and face the Japanese in their last group game on Tuesday.