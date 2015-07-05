U.S. aid springboard to Japan World Cup success

Japan head coach Norio Sasaki responds to questions during a press conference for the 2015 Women's World Cup at B.C. Place. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - An act of kindness from the United States after the tsunami of 2011 helped set Japan on the road to success and could rebound on the Americans for a second successive women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

In 2011, with Japan reeling from the devastating natural disaster and their women’s soccer team trying to prepare for a World Cup later that year, the U.S. came to the rescue by hosting the Asian champions for two charity friendly matches.

Japan lost both contests but their coach Norio Sasaki remembers those two matches provided a springboard to success for the ‘Nadeshiko’, who face off against the Americans on Sunday in World Cup final in Vancouver.

“When we were really in a tough situation the U.S. really helped by playing us and we were able to grow and learn a lot of things,” recalled Sasaki during Japan’s final press conference on Saturday.

”U.S. is a number one team and by playing against the U.S. we learned a lot.

“It is kind of fate that we always play in the final against the U.S. who helped us and through these games we were able to grow.”

Japan proved to be ‘A’ students with Sunday’s clash marking the third straight major championship they will meet an American side with a title on the line.

The Asians beat the U.S. on penalties at the 2011 World Cup final in Germany while the Americans gained a measure for revenge topping Japan in the gold medal match at the 2012 London Olympics.

“In 2011 we capitalized on our opportunities and in 2012 we played the U.S. again and they had a strong desire to win and we felt that,” said Sasaki.

”In 2012 I thought we played better than in 20ll in any case this is the third time we are playing in the final.

“We have this image in our mind that the outcome will be a win.”

The image that was burned into Japanese minds four years ago was of devastation as an earthquake and tsunami slammed the country causing billions of dollars in damage and the loss of at least 18,000 lives.

“We played the United States in two friendlies before the 2011 World Cup and at that time we were not at that high level but they kindly invited us to friendly games and also we had practise sessions together,” said Sasaki.

“By playing against the U.S. we learned a lot. I am really grateful.”