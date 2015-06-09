Late Colombia goal denies Mexico first World Cup win

Colombia midfielder Daniela Montoya (6) celebrates with midfielder Natalia Gaitan (3) after scoring a goal against Mexico during the second half in a Group F soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Moncton Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A late goal from Daniela Montoya allowed Colombia to escape with a 1-1 draw against Mexico in their Group F opener at the Women’s World Cup in Moncton on Tuesday.

Taking a back pass from Tatiana Ariza, Montoya drilled home a shot from just outside the penalty area that rang off the crossbar in the 82nd minute to deny Mexico a first World Cup win.

Mexico was the better team dominating possession, grabbing the early lead on a brilliant 36th minute strike from midfielder Veronica Perez.

El Tri thought it had pulled out a miracle finish in injury time when striker Charlyn Corral’s shot rolled across the goal line only to have it waved off when teammate Stephany Mayor was called for a foul on Colombia’s Angela Clavijo.

Ranked 26th in the world, Mexico will play England in its next game, while number 28 Colombia will face France.