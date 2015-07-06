FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama congratulates U.S. women's soccer team on World Cup win
#Sports News
July 6, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Obama congratulates U.S. women's soccer team on World Cup win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called the U.S. women’s soccer team on Monday to congratulate them on winning the World Cup, the White House said in a statement.

Obama noted player Carli Lloyd’s hat trick early in the game, which the White House said “set the tone for the team’s convincing victory.”

The United States won the championship game 5-2 over Japan on Sunday night in Vancouver.

The team will be invited to the White House to celebrate their victory.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
