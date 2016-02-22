United States beat Canada 2-0 at women's Olympic qualifier

Feb 21, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) and USA midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) head the ball in the second half during the 2016 CONCACAF women's Olympic soccer tournament at BBVA Compass Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Lindsey Horan and Tobin Heath scored eight minutes apart early in the second half to give the United States women’s team a 2-0 victory against Canada at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship final in Houston on Sunday. Horan put the Americans in front with a header from a 40-yard pass from Becky Sauerbrunn in the 53rd minute, before 17-year-old Mallory Pugh fed a deep cross to Heath in the penalty box for the second goal.

Both teams already had earned spots for the 2016 Rio Olympics with semi-final wins on Friday. While American coach Jill Ellis used the same line-up as in her team’s 5-0 semi-final win over Trinidad & Tobago, Canadian star striker Christine Sinclair sat on the bench until the 62nd minute.