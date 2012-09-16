Soccer: Morgan inspires U.S. women to win over Australia

(Reuters) - Striker Alex Morgan inspired the Olympic gold medal-winning United States women’s team to a 2-1 win over Australia in an exhibition game on Sunday.

The U.S. team have taken to the road to celebrate their victory in the London Games with a series of fixtures they have billed as a ‘Fan Tribute Tour’.

But the celebratory mood at the Home Depot Center, in Carson, California, was somewhat dampened by the Australians taking the lead in the 34th minute through a brilliant individual goal from striker Lisa De Vanna.

The Denmark-based 27-year-old ran a full 55 yards with the ball, bursting past Christie Rampone and beating Hope Solo with a left-foot shot to put the Australians ahead.

The Americans drew level, though, 10 minutes after the interval through the familiar source of a quality finish from Morgan.

The striker lost her marker, collected a pass from Heather O‘Reilly, cut inside and unleashed a fierce left foot shot to make it 1-1.

Shannon Boxx came on to reinforce the U.S. midfield and she grabbed the winner from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after good work from Morgan.

Tobin Heath threaded a ball into the box to Morgan who looked to skip around Australia keeper Brianna Davey but was clipped on the ankle and went down with the referee quick to award the spot kick.

Boxx drove the penalty inside the post to give the Americans a lead that they never looked back from with Boxx herself making a major contribution to snuffing out Australia’s attacking attempts.

After crushing Costa Rica 8-0 in a September 1 game to open the series of games, the U.S. will host Australia again on Wednesday in Commerce City, Colorado before another double-header against Germany in October.