U.S. draw 0-0 with Sweden in Group D
June 13, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. draw 0-0 with Sweden in Group D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 12, 2015; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; United States forward Alex Morgan (13) falls after colliding with Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl (1) during the second half in a Group D soccer match in the 2015 FIFA women's World Cup at Winnipeg Stadium. The game ended in a draw 0-0. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The United States moved to the top of Group D after a 0-0 draw with Sweden at the women’s World Cup on Friday.

After two rounds of fixtures, the United States lead on four points, one ahead of Australia while Sweden have two points. Nigeria prop up the group with a single point.

Sweden controlled much of the first half against the Americans but could not put any real pressure on goalkeeper Hope Solo. The United States brought on all-time leading scorer Abby Wambach in the 68th minute to try to find the breakthrough but she was unable to convert a header late on.

In the final round of group games, Sweden play Australia while the Americans take on Nigeria.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford

